Soccer-Falcao scores double as Monaco beat Nice to pull clear in Ligue 1
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
Oct 30 Results and standings from the Portuguese championship on Sunday CD Feirense 0 Sporting 2 Nacional Madeira 2 Beira Mar 1 Uniao Leiria 2 Vitoria Setubal 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Rio Ave 1
Saturday, October 29 Academica 0 Braga 0 Benfica 2 SC Olhanense 1
Friday, October 28 Porto 3 FC Pacos de Ferreira 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 9 7 2 0 25 5 23 2 Benfica 9 7 2 0 22 9 23 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 9 6 2 1 21 9 20 ------------------------- 4 Braga 9 5 3 1 12 3 18 5 Maritimo 8 5 2 1 13 9 17 ------------------------- 6 Academica 9 4 1 4 12 12 13 ------------------------- 7 SC Olhanense 9 3 3 3 10 10 12 8 Vitoria Setubal 9 3 1 5 7 14 10 9 Nacional Madeira 9 3 1 5 5 18 10 10 Gil Vicente 8 2 3 3 10 16 9 10 Uniao Leiria 9 3 0 6 10 16 9 12 Beira Mar 9 1 4 4 4 5 7 13 Vitoria Guimaraes 9 2 1 6 9 13 7 14 FC Pacos de Ferreira 9 2 1 6 9 16 7 ------------------------- 15 CD Feirense 9 1 4 4 5 15 7 16 Rio Ave 9 1 2 6 7 11 5 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 31 Gil Vicente v Maritimo (2015)
BERLIN, Feb 4 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0