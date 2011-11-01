Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Nov 1 Result and standings from the Portuguese championship on Tuesday Gil Vicente 0 Maritimo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 9 7 2 0 25 5 23 2 Benfica 9 7 2 0 22 9 23 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 9 6 2 1 21 9 20 ------------------------- 4 Braga 9 5 3 1 12 3 18 5 Maritimo 9 5 3 1 13 9 18 ------------------------- 6 Academica 9 4 1 4 12 12 13 ------------------------- 7 SC Olhanense 9 3 3 3 10 10 12 8 Gil Vicente 9 2 4 3 10 16 10 9 Vitoria Setubal 9 3 1 5 7 14 10 10 Nacional Madeira 9 3 1 5 5 18 10 11 Uniao Leiria 9 3 0 6 10 16 9 12 Beira Mar 9 1 4 4 4 5 7 13 Vitoria Guimaraes 9 2 1 6 9 13 7 14 FC Pacos de Ferreira 9 2 1 6 9 16 7 ------------------------- 15 CD Feirense 9 1 4 4 5 15 7 16 Rio Ave 9 1 2 6 7 11 5 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, November 4 FC Pacos de Ferreira v Vitoria Guimaraes (2015) Saturday, November 5 Maritimo v Academica (1815) SC Olhanense v Porto (2030) Sunday, November 6 Rio Ave v Nacional Madeira (1600) Beira Mar v CD Feirense (1600) Vitoria Setubal v Gil Vicente (1600) Braga v Benfica (1800) Sporting v Uniao Leiria (2015)
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1