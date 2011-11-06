Nov 6 Results and standings from the
Portuguese
championship on Sunday
Rio Ave 2 Nacional Madeira 1
Beira Mar 2 CD Feirense 1
Braga 1 Benfica 1
Sporting 3 Uniao Leiria 1
Vitoria Setubal 0 Gil Vicente 0
Played on Saturday
Maritimo 3 Academica 2
SC Olhanense 0 Porto 0
Played on Friday
FC Pacos de Ferreira 1 Vitoria Guimaraes 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Porto 10 7 3 0 25 5 24
2 Benfica 10 7 3 0 23 10 24
-------------------------
3 Sporting 10 7 2 1 24 10 23
-------------------------
4 Maritimo 10 6 3 1 16 11 21
5 Braga 10 5 4 1 13 4 19
-------------------------
6 SC Olhanense 10 3 4 3 10 10 13
-------------------------
7 Academica 10 4 1 5 14 15 13
8 Gil Vicente 10 2 5 3 10 16 11
9 Vitoria Setubal 10 3 2 5 7 14 11
10 Vitoria Guimaraes 10 3 1 6 14 14 10
11 Beira Mar 10 2 4 4 6 6 10
12 Nacional Madeira 10 3 1 6 6 20 10
13 Uniao Leiria 10 3 0 7 11 19 9
14 Rio Ave 10 2 2 6 9 12 8
-------------------------
15 FC Pacos de Ferreira 10 2 1 7 10 21 7
16 CD Feirense 10 1 4 5 6 17 7
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
