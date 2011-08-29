Soccer-Zozulya unlikely to join Rayo, agent says
MADRID, Feb 6 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya, falsely labelled a neo-Nazi by a Spanish newspaper, is unlikely to play for Rayo Vallecano this season, one of his agents said on Monday.
Aug 29 Portuguese championship results and standings on Monday Nacional Madeira 0 Benfica 2 Vitoria Setubal 0 Braga 1
Played on Sunday CD Feirense 0 FC Pacos de Ferreira 0 Rio Ave 0 SC Olhanense 1 Sporting 2 Maritimo 3 Vitoria Guimaraes 0 Beira Mar 3
Played on Saturday Gil Vicente 2 Academica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 2 Braga 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 3 Porto 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 ------------------------- 4 Academica 3 2 0 1 3 3 6 5 Beira Mar 3 1 2 0 3 0 5 ------------------------- 6 SC Olhanense 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 ------------------------- 7 Gil Vicente 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 8 Vitoria Setubal 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 9 FC Pacos de Ferreira 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 10 Maritimo 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 11 Sporting 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 12 CD Feirense 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 13 Nacional Madeira 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 13 Rio Ave 3 0 1 2 0 2 1 ------------------------- 15 Uniao Leiria 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 16 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday Monday, February 6 Levadiakos 1 Platanias 2 Sunday, February 5 AEK 6 Veria 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Iraklis 0 Panionios 2 Xanthi 0 PAOK Salonika 3 Asteras Tripolis 2 Saturday, February 4 Larissa 1 Kerkyra 1 Panetolikos 2 Atromitos 0 PAS Giannina 1 Panathinaikos 1 Standings
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 6 Barcelona SC 1 Macara 1 Sunday, February 5 Independiente del Valle 1 Deportivo Cuenca 0 LDU de Quito 0 Delfin 2 Saturday, February 4 River Ecuador 0 Emelec 0 Fuerza Amarilla 3 El Nacional 0 Universidad Catolica 5 Clan Juvenil 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts