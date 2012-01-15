Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jan 15 Portuguese championship results and standings on Sunday. Academica 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Nacional Madeira 2 Uniao Leiria 2 SC Olhanense 2 Beira Mar 1 Braga 2 Sporting 1
Played on Saturday Benfica 4 Vitoria Setubal 1 CD Feirense 0 Gil Vicente 0 Porto 2 Rio Ave 0
Played on Friday FC Pacos de Ferreira 1 Maritimo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 15 12 3 0 38 12 39 2 Porto 15 11 4 0 34 8 37 ------------------------- 3 Braga 15 9 4 2 28 14 31 ------------------------- 4 Sporting 15 8 4 3 27 14 28 5 Maritimo 15 7 5 3 21 18 26 ------------------------- 6 Vitoria Guimaraes 15 6 2 7 21 16 20 ------------------------- 7 Academica 15 5 3 7 18 20 18 8 SC Olhanense 15 4 5 6 17 20 17 9 Beira Mar 15 4 4 7 13 12 16 10 Gil Vicente 15 3 7 5 13 23 16 11 Nacional Madeira 15 4 4 7 14 26 16 12 CD Feirense 15 3 6 6 11 20 15 13 Rio Ave 15 4 2 9 13 21 14 14 Vitoria Setubal 15 3 5 7 11 24 14 ------------------------- 15 Uniao Leiria 15 4 1 10 16 29 13 16 FC Pacos de Ferreira 15 2 3 10 14 32 9 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.