Soccer-Leicester's Vardy has no regrets over rejecting Arsenal
Feb 23 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said he has no regrets over rejecting a move to Arsenal during the close season despite the Premier League champions' recent struggles.
March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Portuguese championship on Friday Benfica 2 Porto 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 21 16 4 1 50 15 52 2 Benfica 21 15 4 2 49 19 49 ------------------------- 3 Braga 20 14 4 2 42 16 46 ------------------------- 4 Sporting 20 11 5 4 31 16 38 5 Maritimo 20 11 5 4 30 22 38 ------------------------- 6 Vitoria Guimaraes 20 9 2 9 25 23 29 ------------------------- 7 Nacional Madeira 20 7 4 9 23 32 25 8 SC Olhanense 20 5 8 7 21 25 23 9 Gil Vicente 20 5 8 7 19 30 23 10 Academica 20 5 6 9 19 26 21 11 Rio Ave 20 5 3 12 17 27 18 12 FC Pacos de Ferreira 20 5 3 12 23 39 18 13 Beira Mar 20 4 5 11 16 20 17 14 Vitoria Setubal 20 4 5 11 18 37 17 ------------------------- 15 CD Feirense 20 3 7 10 14 30 16 16 Uniao Leiria 20 4 3 13 18 38 15 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 3 Nacional Madeira v Braga (1830) Vitoria Setubal v Sporting (2030) Sunday, March 4 CD Feirense v Academica (1600) Gil Vicente v FC Pacos de Ferreira (1600) Rio Ave v Beira Mar (1600) Vitoria Guimaraes v Maritimo (1915) Monday, March 5 Uniao Leiria v SC Olhanense (2015)
Feb 23 Eastern Sports Club coach Chan Yuen-ting was comforted by her opposite number Luiz Felipe Scolari after her Asian Champions League debut at Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande ended in a nightmarish 7-0 defeat.
MELBOURNE, Feb 23 A-League team Western Sydney Wanderers have been fined A$20,000 ($15,000) for bringing the game into "disrepute" after fans displayed an offensive banner during their clash with Sydney FC on Saturday.