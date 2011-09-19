Sept 19 Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Rio Ave 2 Sporting 3 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Braga 1

Played on Sunday Benfica 4 Academica 1 CD Feirense 0 Porto 0 Uniao Leiria 1 Maritimo 3 Vitoria Setubal 1 Beira Mar 0

Played on Saturday Nacional Madeira 1 FC Pacos de Ferreira 0

Played on Friday Gil Vicente 1 SC Olhanense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 5 4 1 0 12 3 13 2 Benfica 5 4 1 0 13 5 13 ------------------------- 3 Braga 5 3 2 0 7 2 11 ------------------------- 4 Maritimo 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 5 Academica 5 3 0 2 8 7 9 ------------------------- 6 Sporting 5 2 2 1 9 8 8 ------------------------- 7 V.Setubal 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 8 SC Olhanense 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 9 CD Feirense 5 1 3 1 3 4 6 10 Beira Mar 5 1 2 2 3 2 5 11 Gil Vicente 5 1 2 2 7 9 5 12 V.Guimaraes 5 1 1 3 6 8 4 13 FC Pacos de Ferreira 5 1 1 3 5 7 4 14 Nacional Madeira 5 1 1 3 2 10 4 ------------------------- 15 Uniao Leiria 5 1 0 4 6 12 3 16 Rio Ave 5 0 1 4 3 7 1 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)