LISBON Nov 20 Goals by Diego Capel and Emiliano Insua gave Sporting a 2-0 win over 10-man Braga in the Portuguese Cup on Sunday and a place in the round of 16.

Spanish winger Capel rounded Braga keeper Berni to score the opener on 14 minutes and eight minutes later Argentine defender Insua easily tapped in the second after Bernie weakly parried Mathias Hernandez' free kick.

Last year's Europa League runners-up Braga were dealt a further blow when left back Elderson Echiejile was sent off at the start of the second half.

Sporting have returned to form after a poor start to the season. They have already qualified from Group D of the Europa league and have notched up seven consecutive league wins to climb to third place, one point behind leaders Porto and Benfica.

Cup holders Porto were knocked out after suffering a shock 3-0 defeat by Academic on Saturday and Benfica edged past Naval 1-0 to advance. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Ed Osmond)