LONDON Aug 17 Rangers have signed United States captain Carlos Bocanegra from St Etienne and he could make his debut against Maribor in the Europa League playoffs on Thursday, the Scottish club said.

The 32-year-old former Fulham defender, who has joined on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, is the third U.S. international at Rangers with midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, 24, who joined from Orebro earlier on Wednesday, and Maurice Edu.

The Scottish Premier League side have an injury crisis ahead of their first-leg tie against Maribor in Slovenia and said on their website (www.rangers.co.uk) that they were hoping Bocanegra would get his international clearance in time to make his debut. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)