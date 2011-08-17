UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON Aug 17 Rangers have signed United States captain Carlos Bocanegra from St Etienne and he could make his debut against Maribor in the Europa League playoffs on Thursday, the Scottish club said.
The 32-year-old former Fulham defender, who has joined on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, is the third U.S. international at Rangers with midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, 24, who joined from Orebro earlier on Wednesday, and Maurice Edu.
The Scottish Premier League side have an injury crisis ahead of their first-leg tie against Maribor in Slovenia and said on their website (www.rangers.co.uk) that they were hoping Bocanegra would get his international clearance in time to make his debut. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.