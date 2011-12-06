BELGRADE Dec 6 Red Star Belgrade have been
ordered to play one match behind closed doors because of crowd
trouble during their first division derby against city rivals
Partizan, Serbia's Football Association said on Tuesday.
Red Star, who will serve the ban in their next home game
against Vojvodina Novi Sad on Saturday, must also pay a fine of
one million dinars (10,000 euros).
Champions and first division leaders Partizan were ordered
to pay a fine of 400,000 dinars for the misbehaviour of their
fans during last month's 2-0 win at their bitter foes.
Rival fans launched 200 flares and dozens of stun grenades
during the ill-tempered derby, which was held up twice for
billowing smoke to clear from the cauldron of Red Star's
Marakana stadium.
Partizan players were also unable to go the dressing-room at
halftime and had to return to their dugout after Red Star fans
shelled them with firecrackers following a touchline brawl
between rival players and staff at the interval.
League leaders Partizan, chasing a record fifth successive
league title, are seven points ahead of second-placed Red Star
with one round of matches remaining before the December-February
winter break.
(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)
