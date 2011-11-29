Saturday's defeat, which was also marred by serious crowd
trouble and a touchline brawl between rival players and staff,
left 1991 European Cup winners Red Star seven points behind
first division leaders Partizan.
"I came to this position in 2009 at a very difficult time
for Red Star, when the club was debt-ridden and comprised only
10 players under contract," Adzic told Red Star's official
website (www.crvenazvezdafk.com).
"I wish to take the pressure off the players and staff
members so that they can prepare for the remaining two games
before the winter break," said Adzic.
Red Star president Vladan Lukic said after the derby the
club would hold general elections next year to inject fresh
blood into its management structures.
Once a force in eastern Europe, Red Star have been reduced
to playing second fiddle to Partizan in the Serbian top flight,
with the champions in a commanding position to clinch a record
fifth successive league title.
Red Star have not survived the winter break in European
competition since 1991 and Adzic said a tight fiscal policy
based on selling top players to stay afloat was the only
possible course of action in the foreseeable future.
"I am quite convinced time will tell sooner rather than
later that the course we pursued in the last 30 months was the
only one available," he said.
