BELGRADE, July 2 A bomb was found in Red Star Belgrade's stadium ahead of their Europa league qualifying game against Kazakh side Kairat Almaty on Thursday, Serbian police said.

"During a routine counter-diversion scrutiny, a rusty hand grenade was found on the rooftop above the north-eastern tier of the Rajko Mitic stadium," the Balkan country's interior ministry said on its website (www.mup.gov.rs).

"It has been taken to a secure location to be destroyed and police are investigating the case," it added.

Club officials were not immediately available for comment.

Red Star, the 1991 European Cup winners, are at home to Kairat in the first leg of their Europa League opening qualifying round tie later on Thursday (18.45 GMT).

