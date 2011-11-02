Nov 2 Romanian club Petrolul Ploiesti have been ordered to play their next six home games behind closed doors after crowd violence marred their ill-tempered league clash with Steaua Bucharest on Sunday.

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) disciplinary committee awarded Steaua a 3-0 win in the match which was delayed for almost half an hour and then abandoned just before halftime following two serious incidents .

Steaua defender George Galamaz suffered a cheekbone fracture after a Petrolul fan invaded the pitch and punched him, initiating an ugly mass brawl with Galamaz's team mates Novak Martinovic and Razvan Stanca sent off for kicking the troublemaker.

Substitute goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu replaced Stanca but was hit by a firecracker, forcing the referee to abandon the mid-table clash at the Ilie Oana stadium with 1986 European Cup winners Steaua leading 2-0.

Promoted Petrolul were also fined 60,000 lei ($19,000) for the incidents with the Ploiesti-based club saying they will impose life bans on the fans who caused the problems.

Steaua's Serbian defender Martinovic, who used a spectacular karate-style kick to knock the troublemaker down, and Stanca escaped punishment for their red cards with the FRF deciding they intervened to prevent a bigger incident.

"The supporter was drugged and could have caused more serious incidents," disciplinary committee chairman Florin Gatejan said.

Following the awarded 3-0 win, Steaua climbed up to seventh place with 19 points from 12 games. ($1 = 3.148 Romanian Leus) (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Mark Meadows)