Nov 2 Romanian club Petrolul Ploiesti have been
ordered to play their next six home games behind closed doors
after crowd violence marred their ill-tempered league clash with
Steaua Bucharest on Sunday.
The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) disciplinary
committee awarded Steaua a 3-0 win in the match which was
delayed for almost half an hour and then abandoned just before
halftime following two serious incidents .
Steaua defender George Galamaz suffered a cheekbone fracture
after a Petrolul fan invaded the pitch and punched him,
initiating an ugly mass brawl with Galamaz's team mates Novak
Martinovic and Razvan Stanca sent off for kicking the
troublemaker.
Substitute goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu replaced Stanca but
was hit by a firecracker, forcing the referee to abandon the
mid-table clash at the Ilie Oana stadium with 1986 European Cup
winners Steaua leading 2-0.
Promoted Petrolul were also fined 60,000 lei ($19,000) for
the incidents with the Ploiesti-based club saying they will
impose life bans on the fans who caused the problems.
Steaua's Serbian defender Martinovic, who used a spectacular
karate-style kick to knock the troublemaker down, and Stanca
escaped punishment for their red cards with the FRF deciding
they intervened to prevent a bigger incident.
"The supporter was drugged and could have caused more
serious incidents," disciplinary committee chairman Florin
Gatejan said.
Following the awarded 3-0 win, Steaua climbed up to seventh
place with 19 points from 12 games.
($1 = 3.148 Romanian Leus)
(Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Mark Meadows)