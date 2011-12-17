BUCHAREST Dec 17 Dinamo Bucharest beat lowly FCM Targu Mures 1-0 on Saturday in the last round of matches before the winter break to stay one-point clear at the top of the Romanian league.

Dinamo, who won their last league title in 2007, have 40 points with CFR Cluj on 39 after a 1-0 win at FC Astra. Rapid Bucharest, who visit Vaslui on Tuesday, are third on 34.

League top scorer Marius Niculae got Dinamo's winner, his 14th goal of the campaign, when he converted a disputed penalty after home team captain Robert Ilyes brought down Ionel Danciulescu in the area early in the second half.

Dinamo coach Liviu Ciobotariu has built a solid defence with the 18-times Romanian champions conceding only 10 goals in their 18 games in the first half of the Balkan country's championship.

Italian defender Felice Piccolo was on target after 11 minutes to give Cluj the points at FC Astra with Portuguese coach Jorge Costa naming 10 foreigners in his starting lineup.

After the winter break Dinamo host Gaz Metan Medias while Cluj welcome FCM Targu Mures although the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has yet to announce when the league resumes. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia)