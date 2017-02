BUCHAREST Feb 5 Steaua Bucharest midfielder Alexandru Chipciu will miss this month's Europa League matches against Twente Enschede because of a torn leg muscle, the Romanian club said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Romania international injured his left leg in a friendly against Czech side Mlada Boleslav, played in the Turkish resort of Antalya in midweek.

Steaua, European Cup winners in 1986, will meet the Dutch side in the Europa League's round of 32 matches on Feb. 16 and 23. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Alastair Himmer)