BUCHAREST Feb 8 Romanian league leaders
Dinamo Bucharest have urged officials to postpone the resumption
of the domestic championship later this month because of the
bitterly cold weather in Europe.
"We can't play in such conditions," Dinamo co-owner Cristi
Borcea told local media on Wednesday. "The situation is worse
than in 1954 (when Romania faced its worst winter)."
The league is set to resume on Feb. 25 after a two-month
winter break.
"I think the first round of matches should be played in the
middle of March," said Borcea, who added that many Romanian
clubs would probably have to postpone flights from their
training camps in Turkey due to heavy snowfall.
The Balkan country's authorities said on Tuesday around 146
towns and villages in Romania were isolated with no road or
train connections because of blizzards while up to 174 villages
had no electricity.
Nine players from Romanian champions Otelul Galati were
stranded for around 40 hours on a train, travelling from Galati
to Bucharest.
Six of them were transported to Bucharest by a helicopter on
Wednesday which will return to collect the remaining trio.
"We're glad we escaped," Otelul midfielder Silviu Ilie told
local media. "We were very lucky as there's nothing to drink and
eat in the train."
Steaua Bucharest host Dutch club Twente Enschede in the
Europa League on Feb. 16 with meteorologists expecting
temperatures to drop to as low as minus 20 during the game at
the National Arena in the Romanian capital.
