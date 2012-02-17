BUCHAREST Feb 17 The restart of the Romanian championship after a two-month winter break has been postponed by a week because of cold weather, the domestic soccer federation (FRF) said on Friday.

"Due to the weather conditions, the FRF has decided to postpone the resumption of the national championship by one week," the federation said in a statement.

The matches scheduled for Feb. 24-26 will now be played from March 2-4.

Steaua Bucharest hosted Dutch club Twente Enschede in the Europa League on Thursday but the teams struggled on a hard pitch at the National Arena with temperatures below freezing.

Several top flight Romanian teams said they would stay in Turkey for another week with leaders Dinamo Bucharest and Universitatea Cluj each planning three more friendlies.

Dinamo, chasing their first league title since 2007, top the standings with 40 points from 18 matches, followed by CFR Cluj on 39 and Rapid Bucharest on 37.

The Bulgarian league's scheduled restart on Feb. 24 has also been put back to next month because of the cold weather. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Ken Ferris)