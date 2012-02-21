BUCHAREST Feb 21 The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) made an official complaint on Tuesday after being offered money to appoint a different referee for next week's friendly against Uruguay.

FRF media officer Paul Zaharia said the federation had reported the matter to world soccer's governing body FIFA and Europe's ruling authority UEFA after receiving an approach to replace Hungarian Viktor Kassai.

"We received a phone call from abroad and it was followed by an email from the same person," Zaharia told Reuters.

"He asked us to release Viktor Kassai to officiate another friendly and in exchange he offered us a donation of $20,000 and also to provide FIFA referees for the game against Uruguay free of charge.

"At the same time the same person sent an email to another country's federation inviting referees to officiate the match."

The FRF, which said it did not want to disclose the name of the person or the federation while the investigation was ongoing, said the other federation had asked for an official invitation to change referees.

"We expressed our gratitude for contacting us but explained to them kindly that we don't intend to replace the match referee," Zaharia said.

Kassai, 36, took charge of last year's Champions League final between Barcelona and Manchester United and also officiated at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Romania will meet 2010 World Cup semi-finalists Uruguay at the National Arena in Bucharest on Feb. 29.

Last year three Hungarian referees were banned for life by FIFA over match-fixing in friendlies.

The Latvia-Bolivia and Bulgaria-Estonia games, played in the Turkish resort of Antalya, produced a total of seven penalties. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)