BUCHAREST Feb 29 A second-half goal by striker Bogdan Stancu earned Romania a 1-1 draw with Uruguay in a friendly international at the National Arena in Bucharest on Wednesday.

Stancu equalised with a powerful header from Gabriel Torje's precise cross early in the second half after Edinson Cavani had fired the visitors ahead just two minutes into the game.

The South Americans started strongly and Napoli striker Cavani beat Romania keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu, curling a delicate left-footed shot from just outside the area from a clever Gaston Ramirez pass.

Cavani missed a golden chance to double Uruguay's lead less than a quarter of an hour later when he hit the post from close range from Luis Suarez's left-wing cross.

The hosts, who failed to reach Euro 2012, pinned the Sky Blues back midway through the first half and Marius Niculae sent a powerful shot against the crossbar.

Uruguay had a strong penalty claim turned down by Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai when Tatarusanu appeared to bring down Cavani in the area seven minutes before the break.

There was controversy before the match with the Romanian Football Federation making an official complaint last week after being offered money to appoint another referee in place of Kassai. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Ed Osmond)