BUCHAREST Jan 6 Shakhtar Donetsk's Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu was hurt in a car accident in Bucharest on Friday but a doctor said his injuries were not life threatening.

"He suffered a strong thoracic trauma following a car accident," doctor Mircea Georgescu told private station Realitatea TV from the emergency hospital where Lucescu was admitted.

"He is in stable condition, his state is good. Examination has shown that Lucescu's life is not in danger ... he is speaking," the doctor said about the 66-year-old coach of the Ukrainian club.

Georgescu gave no details about the car crash. (Reporting by Radu Marinas, editing by Alan Baldwin)