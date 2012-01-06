(Adds club statement)

BUCHAREST Jan 6 Shakhtar Donetsk's Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu was hurt in a car accident in Bucharest on Friday but a doctor said his injuries were not life threatening.

"He suffered a strong thoracic trauma following a car accident," doctor Mircea Georgescu told private station Realitatea TV from the emergency hospital where Lucescu was admitted.

"He is in stable condition, his state is good. Examination has shown that Lucescu's life is not in danger...he is speaking," the doctor said about the 66-year-old coach of the Ukrainian champions.

Shakhtar said Lucescu had injured several ribs.

"The car suffered serious damage while Lucescu had to be taken to hospital with injuries to his ribcage," the club said on their website (www.shakhtar.com).

"For a fact we know that he has injured several ribs. Everyone at the club is worried about the accident but we hope that Mircea will overcome his injuries and will come back soon."

Media reports said the car, in which Lucescu was a passenger, hit a tram, then collided with another vehicle before crashing at the side of the road.

Lucescu has coached Shakhtar since 2004, leading them to five domestic league titles, three Ukrainian Cups and the UEFA Cup in 2009. (Reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Gennady Fyodorov in Moscow, Editing by Clare Fallon)