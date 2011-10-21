Oct 21 Results and standings from the
Romanian
championship on Friday
Gaz Metan Medias 3 Sportul Studentesc 1
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 10 8 1 1 25 5 25
-------------------------
2 Rapid Bucharest 10 6 3 1 15 5 21
-------------------------
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 11 6 3 2 18 11 21
4 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 11 6 3 2 16 9 21
-------------------------
5 CFR Cluj 10 6 2 2 22 7 20
-------------------------
6 Vaslui 10 5 2 3 16 9 17
7 FC Astra 10 4 4 2 12 10 16
8 Steaua Bucharest 10 4 3 3 13 10 15
9 Gaz Metan Medias 11 5 0 6 18 21 15
10 Otelul Galati 10 3 3 4 8 11 12
11 Petrolul Ploiesti 10 3 2 5 12 14 11
12 Brasov 10 3 2 5 9 11 11
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 10 2 4 4 7 14 10
14 FCM Targu Mures 10 1 5 4 11 15 8
-------------------------
15 Sportul Studentesc 11 1 5 5 11 21 8
16 Vointa Sibiu 10 1 4 5 6 15 7
17 CS Mioveni 10 2 1 7 7 25 7
18 Concordia Chiajna 10 1 3 6 4 17 6
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 22
Vointa Sibiu v Concordia Chiajna (1200)
CFR Cluj v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1400)
FCM Targu Mures v Otelul Galati (1800)
Sunday, October 23
CS Mioveni v Petrolul Ploiesti (1600)
Dinamo Bucharest v Brasov (1830)
Monday, October 24
FC Astra v Vaslui (1500)
Steaua Bucharest v Rapid Bucharest (1700)