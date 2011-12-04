Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Dec 4 Romanian championship results and standings on Sunday. Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 FCM Targu Mures 1 Concordia Chiajna 0 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Vaslui 1 Otelul Galati 0 Rapid Bucharest 2 Sportul Studentesc 0
Played on Saturday Brasov 2 FC Astra 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Vointa Sibiu 0 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Played on Friday CFR Cluj 3 CS Mioveni 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Bucharest 15 11 3 1 30 7 36 ------------------------- 2 CFR Cluj 16 11 2 3 35 13 35 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Bucharest 16 10 4 2 27 13 34 4 Vaslui 16 8 3 5 25 14 27 ------------------------- 5 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 16 7 6 3 22 15 27 ------------------------- 6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 16 7 5 4 23 15 26 7 Otelul Galati 16 7 4 5 14 14 25 8 FC Astra 16 6 6 4 17 16 24 9 Steaua Bucharest 14 6 4 4 16 12 22 10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 16 5 6 5 14 19 21 11 Brasov 16 5 3 8 17 16 18 12 Petrolul Ploiesti 15 4 5 6 14 16 17 13 Gaz Metan Medias 16 5 2 9 22 29 17 14 FCM Targu Mures 16 3 6 7 17 24 15 ------------------------- 15 Vointa Sibiu 16 3 5 8 10 20 14 16 Sportul Studentesc 16 2 6 8 14 28 12 17 Concordia Chiajna 16 2 4 10 8 25 10 18 CS Mioveni 16 2 2 12 9 38 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT) Dinamo Bucharest v Steaua Bucharest (1830) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (