Oct 23 Romanian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
CS Mioveni 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
Dinamo Bucharest 0 Brasov 0
Played on Saturday
CFR Cluj 2 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1
FCM Targu Mures 1 Otelul Galati 2
Vointa Sibiu 1 Concordia Chiajna 0
Played on Friday
Gaz Metan Medias 3 Sportul Studentesc 1
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 11 8 2 1 25 5 26
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 11 7 2 2 24 8 23
-------------------------
3 Rapid Bucharest 10 6 3 1 15 5 21
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 11 6 3 2 18 11 21
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 11 6 3 2 16 9 21
-------------------------
6 Vaslui 10 5 2 3 16 9 17
7 FC Astra 10 4 4 2 12 10 16
8 Steaua Bucharest 10 4 3 3 13 10 15
9 Otelul Galati 11 4 3 4 10 12 15
10 Gaz Metan Medias 11 5 0 6 18 21 15
11 Petrolul Ploiesti 11 3 3 5 12 14 12
12 Brasov 11 3 3 5 9 11 12
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 11 2 4 5 8 16 10
14 Vointa Sibiu 11 2 4 5 7 15 10
-------------------------
15 FCM Targu Mures 11 1 5 5 12 17 8
16 Sportul Studentesc 11 1 5 5 11 21 8
17 CS Mioveni 11 2 2 7 7 25 8
18 Concordia Chiajna 11 1 3 7 4 18 6
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
FC Astra v Vaslui (1500)
Steaua Bucharest v Rapid Bucharest (1700)