Dec 12 Results and standings from
Romanian soccer championship matches on Monday
(tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals
against, points):
Gaz Metan Medias 3 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 5 Concordia Chiajna 2
Played on Sunday:
Sportul Studentesc 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 1
CS Mioveni 1 Vointa Sibiu 2
FC Astra 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Otelul Galati 2 Rapid Bucharest 0
Played on Saturday:
Steaua Bucharest 1 CFR Cluj 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Vaslui 1
Played on Friday:
FCM Targu Mures 0 Brasov 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 17 11 4 2 31 10 37
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 17 11 3 3 36 14 36
-------------------------
3 Rapid Bucharest 17 10 4 3 27 15 34
4 Vaslui 17 9 3 5 26 14 30
-------------------------
5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 17 8 5 4 28 17 29
-------------------------
6 Otelul Galati 17 8 4 5 16 14 28
7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 17 7 6 4 22 16 27
8 Steaua Bucharest 16 7 5 4 20 14 26
9 FC Astra 17 6 7 4 17 16 25
10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 17 5 6 6 15 22 21
11 Gaz Metan Medias 17 6 2 9 25 30 20
12 Brasov 17 5 4 8 17 16 19
13 Petrolul Ploiesti 16 4 6 6 15 17 18
14 Vointa Sibiu 17 4 5 8 12 21 17
-------------------------
15 FCM Targu Mures 17 3 7 7 17 24 16
16 Sportul Studentesc 17 2 7 8 15 29 13
17 Concordia Chiajna 17 2 4 11 10 30 10
18 CS Mioveni 17 2 2 13 10 40 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Clare Fallon. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer