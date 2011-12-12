Dec 12 Results and standings from Romanian soccer championship matches on Monday (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Gaz Metan Medias 3 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 5 Concordia Chiajna 2

Played on Sunday: Sportul Studentesc 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 CS Mioveni 1 Vointa Sibiu 2 FC Astra 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0 Otelul Galati 2 Rapid Bucharest 0

Played on Saturday: Steaua Bucharest 1 CFR Cluj 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Vaslui 1

Played on Friday: FCM Targu Mures 0 Brasov 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Bucharest 17 11 4 2 31 10 37 ------------------------- 2 CFR Cluj 17 11 3 3 36 14 36 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Bucharest 17 10 4 3 27 15 34 4 Vaslui 17 9 3 5 26 14 30 ------------------------- 5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 17 8 5 4 28 17 29 ------------------------- 6 Otelul Galati 17 8 4 5 16 14 28 7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 17 7 6 4 22 16 27 8 Steaua Bucharest 16 7 5 4 20 14 26 9 FC Astra 17 6 7 4 17 16 25 10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 17 5 6 6 15 22 21 11 Gaz Metan Medias 17 6 2 9 25 30 20 12 Brasov 17 5 4 8 17 16 19 13 Petrolul Ploiesti 16 4 6 6 15 17 18 14 Vointa Sibiu 17 4 5 8 12 21 17 ------------------------- 15 FCM Targu Mures 17 3 7 7 17 24 16 16 Sportul Studentesc 17 2 7 8 15 29 13 17 Concordia Chiajna 17 2 4 11 10 30 10 18 CS Mioveni 17 2 2 13 10 40 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer