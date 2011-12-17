Dec 17 Romanian championship results
and standings on Saturday.
Sportul Studentesc 2 Concordia Chiajna 2
FC Astra 0 CFR Cluj 1
FCM Targu Mures 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Played on Friday
Gaz Metan Medias 1 Brasov 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 18 12 4 2 32 10 40
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 18 12 3 3 37 14 39
-------------------------
3 Rapid Bucharest 17 10 4 3 27 15 34
4 Vaslui 17 9 3 5 26 14 30
-------------------------
5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 17 8 5 4 28 17 29
-------------------------
6 Otelul Galati 17 8 4 5 16 14 28
7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 17 7 6 4 22 16 27
8 Steaua Bucharest 16 7 5 4 20 14 26
9 FC Astra 18 6 7 5 17 17 25
10 Gaz Metan Medias 18 6 3 9 26 31 21
11 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 17 5 6 6 15 22 21
12 Brasov 18 5 5 8 18 17 20
13 Petrolul Ploiesti 16 4 6 6 15 17 18
14 Vointa Sibiu 17 4 5 8 12 21 17
-------------------------
15 FCM Targu Mures 18 3 7 8 17 25 16
16 Sportul Studentesc 18 2 8 8 17 31 14
17 Concordia Chiajna 18 2 5 11 12 32 11
18 CS Mioveni 17 2 2 13 10 40 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1400)
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v CS Mioveni (1600)
Otelul Galati v Petrolul Ploiesti (1830)
Playing on Monday
Steaua Bucharest v Vointa Sibiu (1830)
