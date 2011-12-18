Dec 18 Romanian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Otelul Galati 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 2 CS Mioveni 2
Played on Saturday
Sportul Studentesc 2 Concordia Chiajna 2
FC Astra 0 CFR Cluj 1
FCM Targu Mures 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Played on Friday
Gaz Metan Medias 1 Brasov 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 18 12 4 2 32 10 40
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 18 12 3 3 37 14 39
-------------------------
3 Rapid Bucharest 17 10 4 3 27 15 34
4 Otelul Galati 18 9 4 5 17 14 31
-------------------------
5 Vaslui 17 9 3 5 26 14 30
-------------------------
6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 18 8 6 4 29 18 30
7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 18 7 7 4 24 18 28
8 Steaua Bucharest 16 7 5 4 20 14 26
9 FC Astra 18 6 7 5 17 17 25
10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 18 5 7 6 16 23 22
11 Gaz Metan Medias 18 6 3 9 26 31 21
12 Brasov 18 5 5 8 18 17 20
13 Petrolul Ploiesti 17 4 6 7 15 18 18
14 Vointa Sibiu 17 4 5 8 12 21 17
-------------------------
15 FCM Targu Mures 18 3 7 8 17 25 16
16 Sportul Studentesc 18 2 8 8 17 31 14
17 Concordia Chiajna 18 2 5 11 12 32 11
18 CS Mioveni 18 2 3 13 12 42 9
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Steaua Bucharest v Vointa Sibiu (1830)
