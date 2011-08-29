Aug 29 Results and standings from Romanian
championship matches on Monday:
Concordia Chiajna 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 2
CS Mioveni 4 Gaz Metan Medias 2
Played on Sunday
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Rapid Bucharest 2
Dinamo Bucharest 2 Otelul Galati 1
Brasov 1 Vaslui 2
Steaua Bucharest 2 FCM Targu Mures 0
Played on Saturday
FC Astra 0 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Vointa Sibiu 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0
Played on Friday
CFR Cluj 6 Sportul Studentesc 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 5 5 0 0 12 1 15
-------------------------
2 Rapid Bucharest 5 4 0 1 8 3 12
-------------------------
3 Steaua Bucharest 5 3 1 1 10 4 10
4 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
-------------------------
5 CFR Cluj 5 3 0 2 10 5 9
-------------------------
6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
7 Petrolul Ploiesti 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
8 Otelul Galati 5 2 1 2 5 4 7
9 Vaslui 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
10 FC Astra 5 2 1 2 3 4 7
11 Brasov 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
12 Vointa Sibiu 5 1 3 1 3 5 6
13 Gaz Metan Medias 5 2 0 3 8 11 6
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
-------------------------
15 FCM Targu Mures 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
16 Sportul Studentesc 5 1 1 3 4 11 4
17 CS Mioveni 5 1 0 4 4 10 3
18 Concordia Chiajna 5 0 1 4 1 9 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
