Nov 20 Romanian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Steaua Bucharest 0
Vaslui 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2
Played on Saturday
CFR Cluj 3 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1
Dinamo Bucharest 1 Vointa Sibiu 0
Brasov 4 CS Mioveni 0
Played on Friday
Otelul Galati 1 Sportul Studentesc 0
Petrolul Ploiesti 0 FCM Targu Mures 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 14 10 3 1 29 7 33
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 14 9 2 3 31 13 29
-------------------------
3 Rapid Bucharest 13 8 4 1 20 7 28
4 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 14 7 4 3 21 14 25
-------------------------
5 Vaslui 14 7 3 4 24 13 24
-------------------------
6 Otelul Galati 14 7 3 4 13 12 24
7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 14 6 4 4 20 15 22
8 FC Astra 13 5 5 3 16 14 20
9 Steaua Bucharest 13 5 4 4 15 12 19
10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 14 5 4 5 13 18 19
11 Gaz Metan Medias 13 5 1 7 19 23 16
12 Brasov 14 4 3 7 15 15 15
13 Petrolul Ploiesti 13 3 4 6 13 16 13
14 Vointa Sibiu 14 3 4 7 10 19 13
-------------------------
15 FCM Targu Mures 14 2 5 7 13 23 11
16 Sportul Studentesc 14 1 6 7 13 26 9
17 Concordia Chiajna 13 2 3 8 8 21 9
18 CS Mioveni 14 2 2 10 9 34 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Rapid Bucharest v Gaz Metan Medias (1700)
Concordia Chiajna v FC Astra (1830)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)