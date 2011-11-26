Nov 26 Results and standings from the Romanian
championship on Saturday
Sportul Studentesc 1 Vaslui 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 Rapid Bucharest 0
Steaua Bucharest 1 Brasov 0
Friday, November 25
FC Astra 0 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 14 10 3 1 29 7 33
-------------------------
2 Rapid Bucharest 15 9 4 2 25 13 31
-------------------------
3 CFR Cluj 14 9 2 3 31 13 29
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 15 7 4 4 23 15 25
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 14 7 4 3 21 14 25
-------------------------
6 Vaslui 15 7 3 5 24 14 24
7 FC Astra 15 6 6 3 17 14 24
8 Otelul Galati 14 7 3 4 13 12 24
9 Steaua Bucharest 14 6 4 4 16 12 22
10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 15 5 5 5 13 18 20
11 Gaz Metan Medias 14 5 1 8 22 28 16
12 Brasov 15 4 3 8 15 16 15
13 Petrolul Ploiesti 13 3 4 6 13 16 13
14 Vointa Sibiu 14 3 4 7 10 19 13
-------------------------
15 Sportul Studentesc 15 2 6 7 14 26 12
16 FCM Targu Mures 14 2 5 7 13 23 11
17 Concordia Chiajna 14 2 3 9 8 22 9
18 CS Mioveni 14 2 2 10 9 34 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
Vointa Sibiu v CFR Cluj (1200)
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Otelul Galati (1400)
CS Mioveni v Dinamo Bucharest (1830)
Monday, November 28
FCM Targu Mures v Concordia Chiajna (1630)
Gaz Metan Medias v Petrolul Ploiesti (1815)