Oct 15 Results and standings from the
Romanian
championship on Saturday
Sportul Studentesc 1 FCM Targu Mures 1
Concordia Chiajna 0 CFR Cluj 4
Petrolul Ploiesti 4 Vointa Sibiu 1
pLAYED ON Friday
Otelul Galati 1 FC Astra 1
Rapid Bucharest 4 CS Mioveni 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 9 7 1 1 20 5 22
-------------------------
2 Rapid Bucharest 10 6 3 1 15 5 21
-------------------------
3 CFR Cluj 10 6 2 2 22 7 20
4 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 9 5 3 1 15 8 18
-------------------------
5 Vaslui 9 5 1 3 16 9 16
-------------------------
6 FC Astra 10 4 4 2 12 10 16
7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 9 4 3 2 16 11 15
8 Steaua Bucharest 9 4 2 3 13 10 14
9 Otelul Galati 10 3 3 4 8 11 12
10 Gaz Metan Medias 9 4 0 5 15 19 12
11 Brasov 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
12 Petrolul Ploiesti 10 3 2 5 12 14 11
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 9 2 4 3 7 9 10
14 FCM Targu Mures 10 1 5 4 11 15 8
-------------------------
15 Sportul Studentesc 10 1 5 4 10 18 8
16 Vointa Sibiu 10 1 4 5 6 15 7
17 CS Mioveni 10 2 1 7 7 25 7
18 Concordia Chiajna 10 1 3 6 4 17 6
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Brasov (1600)
Vaslui v Steaua Bucharest (1830)
Monday, October 17
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Gaz Metan Medias (1500)
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Dinamo Bucharest (1700)