Nov 27 Results and standings from the
Romanian
championship on Sunday
CS Mioveni 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Otelul Galati 1
Vointa Sibiu 0 CFR Cluj 1
Played on Saturday
Sportul Studentesc 1 Vaslui 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 Rapid Bucharest 0
Steaua Bucharest 1 Brasov 0
Played on Friday
FC Astra 0 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 15 11 3 1 30 7 36
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 15 10 2 3 32 13 32
-------------------------
3 Rapid Bucharest 15 9 4 2 25 13 31
4 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 15 7 5 3 22 15 26
-------------------------
5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 15 7 4 4 23 15 25
-------------------------
6 Otelul Galati 15 7 4 4 14 13 25
7 Vaslui 15 7 3 5 24 14 24
8 FC Astra 15 6 6 3 17 14 24
9 Steaua Bucharest 14 6 4 4 16 12 22
10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 15 5 5 5 13 18 20
11 Gaz Metan Medias 14 5 1 8 22 28 16
12 Brasov 15 4 3 8 15 16 15
13 Petrolul Ploiesti 13 3 4 6 13 16 13
14 Vointa Sibiu 15 3 4 8 10 20 13
-------------------------
15 Sportul Studentesc 15 2 6 7 14 26 12
16 FCM Targu Mures 14 2 5 7 13 23 11
17 Concordia Chiajna 14 2 3 9 8 22 9
18 CS Mioveni 15 2 2 11 9 35 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 28
FCM Targu Mures v Concordia Chiajna (1630)
Gaz Metan Medias v Petrolul Ploiesti (1815)