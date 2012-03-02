Soccer-Leicester's Vardy has no regrets over rejecting Arsenal
Feb 23 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said he has no regrets over rejecting a move to Arsenal during the close season despite the Premier League champions' recent struggles.
March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship on Friday CFR Cluj 1 FCM Targu Mures 0 Brasov 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 19 13 3 3 38 14 42 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Bucharest 18 12 4 2 32 10 40 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Bucharest 18 11 4 3 30 17 37 4 Otelul Galati 18 9 4 5 17 14 31 ------------------------- 5 Vaslui 18 9 3 6 28 17 30 ------------------------- 6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 19 8 6 5 30 20 30 7 Steaua Bucharest 17 8 5 4 21 14 29 8 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 18 7 7 4 24 18 28 9 FC Astra 18 6 7 5 17 17 25 10 Brasov 19 6 5 8 20 18 23 11 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 18 5 7 6 16 23 22 12 Gaz Metan Medias 18 6 3 9 26 31 21 13 Petrolul Ploiesti 17 4 6 7 15 18 18 14 Vointa Sibiu 18 4 5 9 12 22 17 ------------------------- 15 FCM Targu Mures 19 3 7 9 17 26 16 16 Sportul Studentesc 18 2 8 8 17 31 14 17 Concordia Chiajna 18 2 5 11 12 32 11 18 CS Mioveni 18 2 3 13 12 42 9 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 3 Vointa Sibiu v FC Astra (1300) Rapid Bucharest v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1600) Dinamo Bucharest v Gaz Metan Medias (1820) Sunday, March 4 Petrolul Ploiesti v Vaslui (1730) CS Mioveni v Steaua Bucharest (1930) Monday, March 5 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Sportul Studentesc (1700) Concordia Chiajna v Otelul Galati (1830)
Feb 23 Eastern Sports Club coach Chan Yuen-ting was comforted by her opposite number Luiz Felipe Scolari after her Asian Champions League debut at Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande ended in a nightmarish 7-0 defeat.
MELBOURNE, Feb 23 A-League team Western Sydney Wanderers have been fined A$20,000 ($15,000) for bringing the game into "disrepute" after fans displayed an offensive banner during their clash with Sydney FC on Saturday.