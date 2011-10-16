Oct 16 Romanian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Vaslui 0 Steaua Bucharest 0
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Brasov 0
Played on Saturday
Sportul Studentesc 1 FCM Targu Mures 1
Concordia Chiajna 0 CFR Cluj 4
Petrolul Ploiesti 4 Vointa Sibiu 1
Played on Friday
Otelul Galati 1 FC Astra 1
Rapid Bucharest 4 CS Mioveni 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 9 7 1 1 20 5 22
-------------------------
2 Rapid Bucharest 10 6 3 1 15 5 21
-------------------------
3 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 10 6 3 1 16 8 21
4 CFR Cluj 10 6 2 2 22 7 20
-------------------------
5 Vaslui 10 5 2 3 16 9 17
-------------------------
6 FC Astra 10 4 4 2 12 10 16
7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 9 4 3 2 16 11 15
8 Steaua Bucharest 10 4 3 3 13 10 15
9 Otelul Galati 10 3 3 4 8 11 12
10 Gaz Metan Medias 9 4 0 5 15 19 12
11 Petrolul Ploiesti 10 3 2 5 12 14 11
12 Brasov 10 3 2 5 9 11 11
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 9 2 4 3 7 9 10
14 FCM Targu Mures 10 1 5 4 11 15 8
-------------------------
15 Sportul Studentesc 10 1 5 4 10 18 8
16 Vointa Sibiu 10 1 4 5 6 15 7
17 CS Mioveni 10 2 1 7 7 25 7
18 Concordia Chiajna 10 1 3 6 4 17 6
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Gaz Metan Medias (1500)
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Dinamo Bucharest (1700)