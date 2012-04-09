April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
R omanian championship matches on Monday:
CS Mioveni 1 Otelul Galati 2
Brasov 2 Concordia Chiajna 3
Sunday, April 8
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1
FC Astra 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0
Steaua Bucharest 4 Sportul Studentesc 1
Saturday, April 7
CFR Cluj 0 Rapid Bucharest 5
Dinamo Bucharest 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 3
Vointa Sibiu 3 Vaslui 0
Friday, April 6
FCM Targu Mures 1 Gaz Metan Medias 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 CFR Cluj 25 15 6 4 45 22 51
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Bucharest 25 13 7 5 39 20 46
-------------------------
3 Steaua Bucharest 25 13 7 5 33 18 46
4 Rapid Bucharest 25 13 6 6 39 22 45
-------------------------
5 Vaslui 25 13 4 8 39 24 43
-------------------------
6 Otelul Galati 25 12 6 7 25 19 42
7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 25 9 11 5 34 25 38
8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 25 9 9 7 35 27 36
9 FC Astra 25 8 8 9 24 26 32
10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 25 7 9 9 23 33 30
11 Brasov 25 8 5 12 25 27 29
12 Gaz Metan Medias 25 7 7 11 30 36 28
13 Vointa Sibiu 25 7 7 11 17 27 28
14 FCM Targu Mures 25 6 9 10 22 29 27
-------------------------
15 Concordia Chiajna 25 7 6 12 23 41 27
16 Petrolul Ploiesti 25 6 7 12 27 34 25
17 Sportul Studentesc 25 5 10 10 26 40 25
18 CS Mioveni 25 2 6 17 15 51 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
