April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from R omanian championship matches on Monday:

CS Mioveni 1 Otelul Galati 2 Brasov 2 Concordia Chiajna 3

Sunday, April 8 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 FC Astra 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Steaua Bucharest 4 Sportul Studentesc 1

Saturday, April 7 CFR Cluj 0 Rapid Bucharest 5 Dinamo Bucharest 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 3 Vointa Sibiu 3 Vaslui 0

Friday, April 6 FCM Targu Mures 1 Gaz Metan Medias 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 25 15 6 4 45 22 51 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Bucharest 25 13 7 5 39 20 46 ------------------------- 3 Steaua Bucharest 25 13 7 5 33 18 46 4 Rapid Bucharest 25 13 6 6 39 22 45 ------------------------- 5 Vaslui 25 13 4 8 39 24 43 ------------------------- 6 Otelul Galati 25 12 6 7 25 19 42 7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 25 9 11 5 34 25 38 8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 25 9 9 7 35 27 36 9 FC Astra 25 8 8 9 24 26 32 10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 25 7 9 9 23 33 30 11 Brasov 25 8 5 12 25 27 29 12 Gaz Metan Medias 25 7 7 11 30 36 28 13 Vointa Sibiu 25 7 7 11 17 27 28 14 FCM Targu Mures 25 6 9 10 22 29 27 ------------------------- 15 Concordia Chiajna 25 7 6 12 23 41 27 16 Petrolul Ploiesti 25 6 7 12 27 34 25 17 Sportul Studentesc 25 5 10 10 26 40 25 18 CS Mioveni 25 2 6 17 15 51 12 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation (To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more soccer)