Sept 10 Romanian championship results and
standings on Saturday.
Gaz Metan Medias 3 Steaua Bucharest 0
Rapid Bucharest 1 Brasov 1
Played on Friday
FCM Targu Mures 2 FC Astra 2
Otelul Galati 0 CFR Cluj 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 5 5 0 0 12 1 15
-------------------------
2 Rapid Bucharest 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
-------------------------
3 CFR Cluj 6 4 0 2 14 5 12
4 Steaua Bucharest 6 3 1 2 10 7 10
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
-------------------------
6 Gaz Metan Medias 6 3 0 3 11 11 9
7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
8 FC Astra 6 2 2 2 5 6 8
9 Petrolul Ploiesti 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
10 Vaslui 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
11 Brasov 6 2 1 3 6 7 7
12 Otelul Galati 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
13 Vointa Sibiu 5 1 3 1 3 5 6
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
-------------------------
15 FCM Targu Mures 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
16 Sportul Studentesc 5 1 1 3 4 11 4
17 CS Mioveni 5 1 0 4 4 10 3
18 Concordia Chiajna 5 0 1 4 1 9 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Sportul Studentesc v Vointa Sibiu (1400)
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Concordia Chiajna (1600)
Vaslui v Dinamo Bucharest (1830)
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Petrolul Ploiesti v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1600)
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v CS Mioveni (1800)