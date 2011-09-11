Sept 11 Romanian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Sportul Studentesc 2 Vointa Sibiu 2
Vaslui 3 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Concordia Chiajna 1
Played on Saturday
Gaz Metan Medias 3 Steaua Bucharest 0
Rapid Bucharest 1 Brasov 1
Played on Friday
FCM Targu Mures 2 FC Astra 2
Otelul Galati 0 CFR Cluj 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 6 5 0 1 13 4 15
-------------------------
2 Rapid Bucharest 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
-------------------------
3 CFR Cluj 6 4 0 2 14 5 12
4 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 6 3 2 1 8 5 11
-------------------------
5 Steaua Bucharest 6 3 1 2 10 7 10
-------------------------
6 Vaslui 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
7 Gaz Metan Medias 6 3 0 3 11 11 9
8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
9 FC Astra 6 2 2 2 5 6 8
10 Petrolul Ploiesti 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
11 Brasov 6 2 1 3 6 7 7
12 Vointa Sibiu 6 1 4 1 5 7 7
13 Otelul Galati 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
-------------------------
15 FCM Targu Mures 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
16 Sportul Studentesc 6 1 2 3 6 13 5
17 CS Mioveni 5 1 0 4 4 10 3
18 Concordia Chiajna 6 0 2 4 2 10 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Petrolul Ploiesti v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1600)
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v CS Mioveni (1800)