Sept 16 Romanian championship results and
standings on Friday.
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Concordia Chiajna 0
CS Mioveni 2 Sportul Studentesc 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 6 5 0 1 13 4 15
-------------------------
2 Rapid Bucharest 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
-------------------------
3 CFR Cluj 6 4 0 2 14 5 12
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 6 3 2 1 10 5 11
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 6 3 2 1 8 5 11
-------------------------
6 Steaua Bucharest 6 3 1 2 10 7 10
7 Vaslui 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
8 Gaz Metan Medias 6 3 0 3 11 11 9
9 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 7 2 3 2 6 7 9
10 FC Astra 6 2 2 2 5 6 8
11 Petrolul Ploiesti 6 2 1 3 6 6 7
12 Brasov 6 2 1 3 6 7 7
13 Vointa Sibiu 6 1 4 1 5 7 7
14 Otelul Galati 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
-------------------------
15 CS Mioveni 7 2 0 5 7 16 6
16 FCM Targu Mures 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
17 Sportul Studentesc 7 1 2 4 7 15 5
18 Concordia Chiajna 7 0 3 4 2 10 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Vointa Sibiu v Otelul Galati (1400)
FC Astra v Gaz Metan Medias (1600)
Brasov v Petrolul Ploiesti (1830)
Playing on Sunday
Steaua Bucharest v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1600)
Dinamo Bucharest v Rapid Bucharest (1830)
Playing on Monday
FCM Targu Mures v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1600)
CFR Cluj v Vaslui (1830)
