Sept 18 Romanian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Dinamo Bucharest 0 Rapid Bucharest 0
Steaua Bucharest 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2
Played on Saturday
FC Astra 2 Gaz Metan Medias 0
Brasov 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
Vointa Sibiu 0 Otelul Galati 1
Played on Friday
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Concordia Chiajna 0
CS Mioveni 2 Sportul Studentesc 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Bucharest 7 5 1 1 13 4 16
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 7 4 2 1 12 6 14
-------------------------
3 Rapid Bucharest 7 4 2 1 9 4 14
4 CFR Cluj 6 4 0 2 14 5 12
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 6 3 2 1 8 5 11
-------------------------
6 FC Astra 7 3 2 2 7 6 11
7 Steaua Bucharest 7 3 1 3 11 9 10
8 Vaslui 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
9 Brasov 7 3 1 3 7 7 10
10 Otelul Galati 7 3 1 3 6 8 10
11 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 7 2 3 2 6 7 9
12 Gaz Metan Medias 7 3 0 4 11 13 9
13 Petrolul Ploiesti 7 2 1 4 6 7 7
14 Vointa Sibiu 7 1 4 2 5 8 7
-------------------------
15 CS Mioveni 7 2 0 5 7 16 6
16 FCM Targu Mures 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
17 Sportul Studentesc 7 1 2 4 7 15 5
18 Concordia Chiajna 7 0 3 4 2 10 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday
FCM Targu Mures v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1600)
CFR Cluj v Vaslui (1830)
