Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Sept 19 Romanian championship results on Monday CFR Cluj 2 Vaslui 0 FCM Targu Mures 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Sunday Dinamo Bucharest 0 Rapid Bucharest 0 Steaua Bucharest 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 Saturday FC Astra 2 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Brasov 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Vointa Sibiu 0 Otelul Galati 1 Friday Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Concordia Chiajna 0 CS Mioveni 2 Sportul Studentesc 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Bucharest 7 5 1 1 13 4 16 ------------------------- 2 CFR Cluj 7 5 0 2 16 5 15 ------------------------- 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 7 4 2 1 12 6 14 4 Rapid Bucharest 7 4 2 1 9 4 14 ------------------------- 5 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 7 3 3 1 9 6 12 ------------------------- 6 FC Astra 7 3 2 2 7 6 11 7 Steaua Bucharest 7 3 1 3 11 9 10 8 Vaslui 7 3 1 3 9 9 10 9 Brasov 7 3 1 3 7 7 10 10 Otelul Galati 7 3 1 3 6 8 10 11 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 7 2 3 2 6 7 9 12 Gaz Metan Medias 7 3 0 4 11 13 9 13 Petrolul Ploiesti 7 2 1 4 6 7 7 14 Vointa Sibiu 7 1 4 2 5 8 7 ------------------------- 15 FCM Targu Mures 7 1 3 3 6 9 6 16 CS Mioveni 7 2 0 5 7 16 6 17 Sportul Studentesc 7 1 2 4 7 15 5 18 Concordia Chiajna 7 0 3 4 2 10 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (