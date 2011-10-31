Oct 31 Two Steaua Bucharest players suffered
serious injuries after being attacked by fans during their
ill-tempered league match at promoted Petrolul Ploiesti on
Sunday, which was abandoned just before halftime.
Defender George Galamaz, capped four times by Romania,
sustained a serious facial injury after a Petrolul fan invaded
the pitch and punched him, initiating an ugly mass brawl in the
latter stages of the first half of the mid-table clash.
"He (Galamaz) suffered a cheekbone fracture and he'll be
recovering for six weeks," Steaua sporting director Narcis
Raducan told local media, adding that the player also has
hearing problems.
Reserve keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu suffered severe burns
after he was hit by a firecracker, thrown from the stands,
forcing the match to be abandoned after almost a half-hour
delay.
The Ploiesti-based club's supporter ran onto the field after
being angered by referee Robert Dumitru's decision to award
Steaua a dubious penalty. The visitors led 1-0 at the time.
Steaua's Serbian defender Novak Martinovic and keeper Razvan
Stanca were sent off for attacking the fan with Martinovic using
a karate style kick while several other players also kicked the
trouble-maker.
The match at the Ilie Oana stadium was resumed several
minutes after the incidents with 1986 European Cup Winners
Steaua going 2-0 ahead after Mihai Costea converted the penalty.
However, soon after the goal, the referee had no choice but
to abandon the game with Tatarusanu, who replaced Stanca,
bending in pain on the pitch after the firecracker hit him in
the back.
Flamboyant Steaua owner Gigi Becali blamed the referee for
the troubles, saying the official "threw the match off balance".
The Romanian Football Federation could now award Steaua a
3-0 victory.
Steaua, playing in the Europa League, are ninth in the
standings with 16 points from 11 games. Petrolul are 12th with
12 points.
(Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Mark Meadows)