LONDON, Sept 18 Bayern Munich and Manchester
United kept up their winning streaks to stay top in Germany and
England at the weekend.
Edinson Cavani's hat-trick gave Napoli a 3-1 win over
Italian champions AC Milan while Real Madrid lost their 100
percent record in Spain, losing at Levante, and Barcelona
thumped Osasuna 8-0.
GERMANY
Rampant Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Schalke 04 to complete
their eight successive win in all competitions, keep their
eighth clean sheet and go top of the Bundesliga.
Nils Petersen, standing in for injured top scorer Mario
Gomez, and Thomas Mueller scored in each half to take Bayern on
to 15 points from six games.
Werder Bremen and Borussia Moenchengladbach are two points
behind. Bremen drew 1-1 at Nuremberg and Moenchengladbach, the
only team to beat Bayern this season, won 1-0 at Hamburg SV.
Champions Borussia Dortmund, who are a modest 11th, conceded
two goals in the last five minutes and lost 2-1 at Hanover 96.
ENGLAND
Manchester United notched their fifth win out of five in the
Premier League, scoring three times in the first half in a 3-1
triumph over Chelsea.
Chris Smalling, Nani and Wayne Rooney put United in command
before Fernando Torres replied at the start of the second half.
Rooney then missed a penalty and Torres an open goal.
United lead with a maximum 15 points from five games, two
ahead of neighbours Manchester City who squandered a two-goal
lead, courtesy of a Sergio Aguero brace, in a 2-2 draw at
Fulham, who replied through Bobby Zamora and Danny Murphy.
SPAIN
Ten-man Real Madrid slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at Levante
on Sunday as the tiny Valencia-based club ended the nine-times
European champions' perfect start to the season.
Jose Mourinho's side had midfielder Sami Khedira sent off
five minutes before halftime and fell behind when Levante
forward Kone, who joined from Sevilla in the close season,
smashed the ball into the net with just over 20 minutes left.
The result leaves Real on six points from three matches, one
behind champions Barcelona, who romped to an 8-0 victory at
Osasuna on Saturday with a devastating performance after a poor
week by their high standards.
Valencia, who beat Sporting Gijon 1-0 away on Saturday, are
top on a perfect nine points.
ITALY
Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani scored a hat-trick to give
Napoli, third last season, a 3-1 win at home to defending
champions AC Milan.
Napoli have six points from two games alongside Juventus,
1-0 winners at Siena, Cagliari and Udinese.
Antonio Di Natale, last season's league top scorer with 28
goals, was on target with a penalty in Udinese's 2-0 win over
Fiorentina.
Milan have one point as do Inter Milan who were held 0-0 at
home by AS Roma.
FRANCE
Olympique Lyon are the new leaders after a simple 2-0 win
over surprise bottom club Olympique Marseille, whose coach
Didier Deschamps is now really feeling the heat.
Montpellier slipped to second after allowing Stade Brest to
fight back for a 2-2 draw while Toulouse also produced a fine
comeback to beat Girondins Bordeaux 3-2 and go third.
Champions Lille drew 2-2 at home to Sochaux, who grabbed a
late equaliser through Sloan Privat, while Paris St Germain had
to settle for the same score at promoted Evian where Javier
Pastore netted another classy goal.
PORTUGAL
Benfica went level with titleholders Porto at the top after
they thumped Academica 4-1 at home and their rivals, missing
injured Brazilian forward Hulk, dropped points for the first
time this season in a 0-0 draw at Feirense.
Brazilian midfielder Bruno Cesar coolly slotted Benfica's
opener after 25 minutes but Danilo levelled for Academica.
Spanish forward Nolito made it 2-1 before the break while
Argentine Pablo Aimar headed in the third and Nolito completed
the scoring with his second.
NETHERLANDS
Twente Enschede cruised to a 5-2 home win over ADO Den Haag
to move top with 15 points after six matches, ahead on goal
difference from AZ Alkmaar, 2-1 winners at RKC Waalwijk with
Rasmus Elm and Charlison Benschop on target.
Ajax are third with 14 points after drawing 2-2 at PSV
Eindhoven, ahead on goals scored from Feyenoord, who beat
Graafschap Doetinchem 4-0.
GREECE
Olympiakos Pireaus began the defence of their Super League
crown with a very late 2-1 home victory over Xanthi after
waiting three weeks to get their season underway because of
postponements.
Panathinaikos, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Atromitos,
continue to lead the standings with seven points from three
games.
SCOTLAND
Leaders Rangers won the season's first Old Firm derby to go
four points clear of Celtic after a 4-2 victory in a typically
entertaining and tense game.
