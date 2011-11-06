LONDON Nov 6 Cristiano Ronaldo hit his fourth
hat-trick of the season in Real Madrid's 7-1 defeat of Osasuna
in La Liga at the weekend while Lionel Messi salvaged
Barcelona's unbeaten record in a 2-2 draw at Athletic Bilbao.
Mario Gomez and Edin Dzeko, two more of European soccer's
most prolific scorers, were also on target as Bayern Munich and
Manchester City stayed top in Germany and England respectively.
SPAIN
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 7-1
demolition of Osasuna, sending them three points clear at the
top of La Liga.
Angel Di Maria set up the first three goals for Ronaldo,
Pepe and Gonzalo Higuain, Ronaldo scored two more to complete
his fourth treble this season and Karim Benzema weighed in with
another two.
Barcelona are second on 25 points from 11 games after being
held 2-2 at Marcelo Bielsa's Athletic Bilbao, where Lionel Messi
grabbed a dramatic late equaliser, Cesc Fabregas having levelled
in the first half of a pulsating encounter.
Valencia are third with 24 points after beating neighbours
Levante 2-0, pushing the season's surprise early pacesetters
into fourth with 23.
ENGLAND
The top five in the Premier League all won leaving
Manchester City top by five points after a 3-2 victory at
Queen's Park Rangers.
Edin Dzeko struck again for City as they came from a goal
down to move to 31 points from 11 games.
Champions Manchester United (26) edged a 1-0 victory over
Sunderland while third-placed Newcastle United (25) maintained
their unbeaten start with a 2-1 home win against Everton.
Chelsea bounced back from consecutive league defeats against
QPR and Arsenal with a 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers. Tottenham
Hotspur's seventh win in eight league games, a 3-1 victory at
Fulham, kept them level with Chelsea on 22 points.
GERMANY
Mario Gomez scored his 13th league goal of the season while
Frenchman Franck Ribery was also on target to give leaders
Bayern Munich a 2-1 win at bottom-of-the-table Augsburg.
Bayern, with 28 points from 12 games, are five clear of
Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and Borussia Moenchengladbach
who all won to leapfrog Schalke 04, held 2-2 at Hanover 96.
Peru forward Claudio Pizarro scored a second-half hat-trick
as Werder came from 2-0 down to beat Cologne 3-2.
Dortmund thumped VfL Wolfsburg 5-1 and Moenchengladbach, who
needed a playoff to avoid relegation last season, won 2-1 at
promoted Hertha Berlin.
FRANCE
Paris St Germain dropped their first points in seven Ligue 1
games when they were held 1-1 at Girondins Bordeaux but stayed
top when second-placed Montpellier drew 1-1 at St Etienne.
Olympique Lyon, fourth, suffered a humbling 2-1 defeat at
Sochaux while champions Lille, who are third, could only manage
a 1-1 draw at home to promoted Evian thanks to Benoit Pedretti's
free kick.
Olympique Marseille were the only winners among the big
clubs with Jordan Ayew and Loic Remy scoring in a 2-0 win over
Nice.
ITALY
Udinese and Lazio leapfrogged Juventus at the top of Serie A
with home victories over Siena and Parma after the Turin side's
match with Napoli was postponed due to flooding.
Goals in each half from Dusan Basta and Antonio Di Natale
kept up Udinese's 100 percent record at home this season with a
2-1 win over Siena
A late strike from substitute Giuseppe Sculli gave Lazio a
1-0 victory at home to Parma as the two sides reached 21 points
from 10 games, a point clear of Milan and two above Juventus.
Titleholders AC Milan won their fifth straight match,
crushing Catania 4-0 thanks to goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic,
Robinho and Gianluca Zambrotta and an own goal from Francesco
Lodi.
PORTUGAL
Porto and Benfica stayed level at the top of the Portuguese
Premier League after away draws against Olhanense and Braga
respectively.
Burly Brazil striker Hulk missed an early penalty for Porto
who were unable to break down a combative Olhanense side and
drew 0-0 after a lacklustre performance.
Spanish forward Rodrigo came in for Benfica after the break
and snatched a 1-1 draw against Europa League runners-up Braga,
cancelling out Lima's first half opener.
Benfica and Porto have 24 points after ten matches, one point
clear of third place Sporting, who beat Leiria 3-1.
NETHERLANDS
Defending champions Ajax Amsterdam fell further behind the
leaders as they lost 6-4 at Utrecht in an extraordinary match.
Ajax led 2-0 after 10 minutes, were pegged back to 2-2 but
regained the lead just before halftime. However, they never
recovered after conceding three goals in five minutes after the
break.
Ajax are fifth, eleven points behind leaders AZ Alkmaar who
beat ADO Den Haag 3-0.
