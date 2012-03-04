LONDON, March 4 Manchester City and United
both won as the Premier League title battle became a certain
two-horse race as Andre Villas-Boas was sacked by Chelsea and
Inter Milan's Claudio Ranieri was spared possibly the same fate
by a comeback draw.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit a hat-trick for triumphant AC Milan
and his former club Barcelona beat Sporting Gijon 3-1 despite
going down to 10 men on 46 minutes.
Real Madrid stayed 10 points clear in La Liga with a 5-0
rout of Espanyol and Borussia Dortmund took total control in the
Bundesliga.
- - - -
ENGLAND
Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas was shown the door
after a 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion added to a long list
of disappointing results this season.
Premier League leaders Manchester City rolled on with a 2-0
home win over lowly Bolton Wanderers and Manchester United
stayed two points behind after Ashley Young's double sealed a
3-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur.
Third-placed Spurs now trail City by 13 points with 11 games
left.
Arsenal, in fourth, have a three-point cushion over Chelsea
after more Robin van Persie magic secured a lucky 2-1 win at
Liverpool.
- - - -
SPAIN
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 30th league goal this season to
help fire leaders Real Madrid to a 5-0 win over Espanyol that
restored their 10-point lead over Barcelona on Sunday.
Ronaldo, Sami Khedira, Kaka and Gonzalo Higuain with a brace
eased Real past a poor Espanyol at the Bernabeu and steered them
closer to a first league title in four years with 13 matches
left.
Champions Barcelona cut the gap to seven points with a nervy
3-1 home win over lowly Sporting Gijon on Saturday. Seydou Keita
and Xavi scored late goals after Gerard Pique had been harshly
sent off in the 46th minute.
Real have 67 points from 25 matches, Barca 57 and Valencia
are third with 43 after a 1-0 win at Granada.
- - - -
GERMANY
Borussia Dortmund took a huge step towards retaining their
Bundesliga title by beating Mainz 05 2-1 to open up a
seven-point lead at the top with 10 matches to play.
Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa scored a 77th minute
winner for Dortmund, three minutes after Mainz's Mohamed Zidan
had cancelled out Jakub Blaszczykowski's first-half opener.
Dortmund moved onto 55 points from 24 games while
second-placed Bayern Munich were stuck on 48 after losing 2-0 at
Bayer Leverkusen, where Stefan Kiessling and Karim Bellarabi
scored in the last quarter of an hour.
Dortmund's cause was further helped when third-placed
Borussia Moenchengladbach lost 1-0 at Nuremberg, ending a
nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions, and fourth-placed
Schalke 04 went down 2-1 at relegated-threatened Freiburg.
- - -
ITALY
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated his return from a three-match
ban by scoring a 15-minute hat-trick which set leaders AC Milan
on the way to a 4-0 win at Palermo.
Milan, who have 54 points from 26 games, went three clear of
Juventus who blew an early lead and were held 1-1 at home by
midtable Chievo. Paolo De Ceglie put Juve in front after 18
minutes only for Boukary Drame to level with 14 minutes left.
Third-placed Lazio beat AS Roma 2-1 in the derby after their
opponents had goalkeeper Marten Stekelenburg sent off after only
eight minutes. They have 48 points, two more than Udinese who
lost ground with a goalless draw at home to Atalanta.
Inter coach Claudio Ranieri faced an eighth loss in nine
games before a storming second-half comeback salvaged a 2-2 home
draw with modest Catania who were 2-0 up at the break.
- - - -
FRANCE
Paris St Germain claimed a comprehensive 4-1 home win
against AC Ajaccio to regain top spot in Ligue 1 after
Montpellier could only manage a 1-1 draw at Dijon.
PSG, who prevailed with goals by Javier Pastore, Jeremy
Menez, Guillaume Hoarau and Nene, lead Montpellier by one point.
Champions Lille were left eight points off the pace in third
place after a 2-2 home draw against AJ Auxerre.
Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon lost ground in their
quest for the Champions League playoff spot occupied by Lille
after they lost 1-0 at home to Toulouse and 2-0 at Nancy
respectively.
- - - -
PORTUGAL
Brazilian centre back Maicon headed a dramatic 87th-minute
winner to give champions Porto a 3-2 victory at fierce rivals
Benfica in their top-of-the-table clash.
Porto's triumph in the 'Classico' means they lead the
division with 52 points from 21 matches, three clear of
second-placed Benfica.
Braga made the most of Benfica's defeat and beat Nacional
3-1 away to go level with the Lisbon club on 49 points.
- - - -
NETHERLANDS
Steve McClaren's Twente Enschede scored four first-half
goals to set up a 6-2 away thrashing of PSV Eindhoven and keep
the Dutch title race wide open.
Twente moved into second spot with a game in hand on leaders
AZ Alkmaar, who beat Heracles Almelo 3-1 to stay a point clear.
PSV slipped to third on the same points as Twente.
Defending champions Ajax Amsterdam came from behind to beat
Roda JC Kerkrade 4-1 with Lorenzo Ebicilio scoring a hat-trick
to leave them three points behind Alkmaar.
- - - -
GREECE
Olympiakos Pireaus players escaped unhurt after being pelted
with flares by OFI Crete fans as they left the field following a
2-0 victory which sent them top of the Greek Super League.
- - - -
SCOTLAND
Celtic could only draw 1-1 at Aberdeen but lie 21 points
ahead of Rangers, whose misery at going into administration and
having 10 points deducted last month was compounded by a 2-1
home defeat by Hearts.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)