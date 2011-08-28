LONDON Aug 28 Manchester United thumped Arsenal 8-2 and Manchester City won 5-1 at Tottenham in two lop-sided English Premier League matches on Sunday.

La Liga also witnessed an embarrassingly one-sided contest as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 6-0 win at Real Zaragoza.

There were no games in Italy where players went on strike, delaying the start of the Serie A season, while Mario Gomez scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich won their third game in a row in the Bundesliga.

ENGLAND

Manchester United blew away Arsenal 8-2 with Wayne Rooney scoring a hat-trick while Manchester City joined the champions at the top after a 5-1 away thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur.

Striker Edin Dzeko scored four as City made it three wins out of three, like United.

Liverpool also had a good weekend, beating Bolton Wanderers 3-0 at home with new signings Jordan Henderson and Charlie Adam scoring their first goals for the club.

Chelsea overcame promoted Norwich City 3-1 but the score slightly flattered Andre Villas Boas' men, who had a scare when Didier Drogba was knocked unconscious.

The Ivorian was released from hospital later.

SPAIN

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up where he left off last season with a superb hat-trick to lead Real Madrid to a crushing 6-0 win at Real Zaragoza in their opening La Liga match on Sunday.

Marcelo, Kaka and Xabi Alonso also scored for Jose Mourinho's team as La Liga kicked off one week late following a players' strike.

European champions Barca begin their bid for a club record-equalling fourth title in a row at home to Villarreal on Monday when former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas could make his league debut.

Roberto Soldado scored a hat-trick for Valencia and also put through his own goal in a 4-3 win over Racing Santander.

ITALY

The Serie A season, due to start at the weekend, was delayed after players went on strike in a long-running dispute over a new agreement guaranteeing their rights.

The strike was announced on Friday after talks between the Italian Players Union and Lega Serie A broke down. Players say the League has failed to sign an agreement which narrowly averted a striker last December.

GERMANY

Mario Gomez, last season's Bundesliga topscorer, scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich won 3-0 at Kaiserslautern, their fifth successive win and clean sheet in all competitions.

Bayern have nine points from four games and lead the table on goal difference from Schalke 04, 1-0 winners over previously unbeaten Borussia Moenchengladbach, and Werder Bremen, who won 2-1 at Hoffenheim.

Hanover 96, on eight points, drew 1-1 at home to Mainz 05 and are the only unbeaten side.

FRANCE

Champions Lille continued Olympique Marseille's winless start to the season with a 3-2 win, helped by two goals from last season's topscorer Moussa Sow including the winner from a 75th minute penalty.

French record signing Javier Pastore set up three goals to help Paris St Germain come from behind to win 3-1 at Toulouse.

Lille, PSG and Toulouse are among a cluster of teams on seven points from four games.

Leaders Montpellier stayed top with nine points despite losing their 100 percent record in a 2-1 defeat to Olympique Lyon, who are second with eight.

SCOTLAND

Champions Rangers beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Ibrox to rise to the top of the table.

Motherwell, who won 4-2 at Dunfermline, also have 13 points but have played a game more while Celtic are third after a 2-0 victory at St Mirren where Gary Hooper scored twice. Hearts won the Edinburgh derby, defeating Hibernian 2-0.

NETHERLANDS

Twente Enschede brushed VVV Venlo aside with a 4-1 home win to maintain their perfect record after four matches and stay top of the Dutch league.

Ajax Amsterdam beat Vitesse Arnhem by the same score to stay two points behind the leaders, while PSV Eindhoven thrashed Excelsior Rotterdam 6-1 to move into third with nine points. (Editing by Brian Homewood; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

