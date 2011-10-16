Oct 16 Bayern Munich completed their eighth Bundesliga game without conceding a goal when they beat Hertha Berlin 4-0 to stay top at the weekend.

Manchester City went two points clear at the top of the English Premiership with a 4-1 win over Aston Villa while surprise package Levante won their fifth match in a row to stay level on points with Barcelona at the top in Spain.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich continued to dominate the Bundesliga as they powered to a 4-0 win at home over promoted Hertha Berlin, their eighth league game in a row without conceding a goal.

The result was never in doubt after Mario Gomez, Franck Ribery and Bastian Schweinsteiger put them 3-0 ahead in less than a quarter of an hour.

Gomez added the fourth in the second half.

Bayern have 22 points from nine games, five ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach who were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Bayer Leverkusen.

Promoted Augsburg beat Mainz 05 1-0 away, their first win of their debut season in the Bundesliga.

ENGLAND

Manchester City, who have dropped only two points in eight games, went two points clear at the top of the table with a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa after champions Manchester United could only draw 1-1 at Liverpool.

The top two meet next weekend in a mouthwatering derby at Old Trafford.

United, also unbeaten, needed a late goal from substitute Javier Hernandez to snatch a point at Anfield, while City had a much easier job at home to Villa with Mario Balotelli, Adam Johnson, Vincent Kompany and James Milner getting on the scoresheet.

Third-placed Chelsea beat Everton 3-1 to sit one point behind United on 19, while fourth-placed Newcastle United maintained their unbeaten start with a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal made some steps to turn around a miserable season when Robin van Persie scored twice to give them a 2-1 win over Sunderland that lifted them into the top half of the table.

SPAIN

Surprise package Levante kept pace with leaders Barcelona on 17 points after seven games thanks to a 3-0 win at home to 10-man Malaga on Sunday, their fifth straight victory.

Champions Barca had beaten visiting Racing Santander 3-0 on Saturday thanks to a Lionel Messi double and a rare headed goal from Spain playmaker Xavi.

Messi's Argentina team mate Gonzalo Higuain netted a third hat-trick in two weeks on Saturday to lead Real Madrid to a 4-1 success against Real Betis, lifting Jose Mourinho's side to 16 points in third.

Sevilla are fourth on 15 points after a 2-1 win at home to Sporting Gijon in Sunday's late kickoff.

ITALY

Juventus and Udinese stayed level on points at the top of Serie A after 0-0 draws away to Chievo and Atalanta respectively, two of five goalless stalemates played at the weekend.

Both have 12 points from six games, one ahead of Cagliari, held 0-0 at home by Siena, and Lazio.

Defending champions AC Milan beat Palermo 3-0 but Inter Milan's troubles continued as a 2-1 defeat at Catania left them 17th with four points.

Miroslav Klose struck in the third minute of stoppage time to give Lazio a 2-1 derby win over AS Roma, ending a run of five successive defeats against their bitter rivals.

FRANCE

Kevin Gameiro netted a hat-trick as Paris St Germain won 3-1 at AJ Ajaccio, their fourth successive win, to go three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Montpellier and Olympique Lyon, who beat Dijon 5-3 and Nancy 3-1 respectively on Saturday, were three points behind PSG after 10 games.

Champions Lille were fourth, a further point behind, following a 3-1 comeback win at AJ Auxerre.

Olympique Marseille, champions in 2010, were left waiting for their second win of the season as they drew 0-0 at Toulouse, leaving them a mediocre 15th in the table.

NETHERLANDS

AZ Alkmaar stayed top despite losing a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against 10-man Ajax Amsterdam.

Brett Holman and Roy Beerens scored in the first half for the visitors but Miralem Sulejmani, from a penalty, and Theo Janssen replied in the second half for Ajax, despite having Eyong Enoh sent off with 20 minutes left.

PSV Eindhoven, who beat Utrecht 1-0, and Twente Enschede, with a 4-0 win at RKC Waalwijk, cut Alkmaar's lead to two points after nine games of the championship. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Brian Homewood; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)