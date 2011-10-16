Oct 16 Bayern Munich completed their eighth
Bundesliga game without conceding a goal when they beat Hertha
Berlin 4-0 to stay top at the weekend.
Manchester City went two points clear at the top of the
English Premiership with a 4-1 win over Aston Villa while
surprise package Levante won their fifth match in a row to stay
level on points with Barcelona at the top in Spain.
GERMANY
Bayern Munich continued to dominate the Bundesliga as they
powered to a 4-0 win at home over promoted Hertha Berlin, their
eighth league game in a row without conceding a goal.
The result was never in doubt after Mario Gomez, Franck
Ribery and Bastian Schweinsteiger put them 3-0 ahead in less
than a quarter of an hour.
Gomez added the fourth in the second half.
Bayern have 22 points from nine games, five ahead of
Borussia Moenchengladbach who were held to a 2-2 draw at home by
Bayer Leverkusen.
Promoted Augsburg beat Mainz 05 1-0 away, their first win of
their debut season in the Bundesliga.
ENGLAND
Manchester City, who have dropped only two points in eight
games, went two points clear at the top of the table with a 4-1
victory over Aston Villa after champions Manchester United could
only draw 1-1 at Liverpool.
The top two meet next weekend in a mouthwatering derby at
Old Trafford.
United, also unbeaten, needed a late goal from substitute
Javier Hernandez to snatch a point at Anfield, while City had a
much easier job at home to Villa with Mario Balotelli, Adam
Johnson, Vincent Kompany and James Milner getting on the
scoresheet.
Third-placed Chelsea beat Everton 3-1 to sit one point
behind United on 19, while fourth-placed Newcastle United
maintained their unbeaten start with a 2-2 draw at home to
Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal made some steps to turn around a miserable season
when Robin van Persie scored twice to give them a 2-1 win over
Sunderland that lifted them into the top half of the table.
SPAIN
Surprise package Levante kept pace with leaders Barcelona on
17 points after seven games thanks to a 3-0 win at home to
10-man Malaga on Sunday, their fifth straight victory.
Champions Barca had beaten visiting Racing Santander 3-0 on
Saturday thanks to a Lionel Messi double and a rare headed goal
from Spain playmaker Xavi.
Messi's Argentina team mate Gonzalo Higuain netted a third
hat-trick in two weeks on Saturday to lead Real Madrid to a 4-1
success against Real Betis, lifting Jose Mourinho's side to 16
points in third.
Sevilla are fourth on 15 points after a 2-1 win at home to
Sporting Gijon in Sunday's late kickoff.
ITALY
Juventus and Udinese stayed level on points at the top of
Serie A after 0-0 draws away to Chievo and Atalanta
respectively, two of five goalless stalemates played at the
weekend.
Both have 12 points from six games, one ahead of Cagliari,
held 0-0 at home by Siena, and Lazio.
Defending champions AC Milan beat Palermo 3-0 but Inter
Milan's troubles continued as a 2-1 defeat at Catania left them
17th with four points.
Miroslav Klose struck in the third minute of stoppage time
to give Lazio a 2-1 derby win over AS Roma, ending a run of five
successive defeats against their bitter rivals.
FRANCE
Kevin Gameiro netted a hat-trick as Paris St Germain won 3-1
at AJ Ajaccio, their fourth successive win, to go three points
clear at the top of Ligue 1.
Montpellier and Olympique Lyon, who beat Dijon 5-3 and Nancy
3-1 respectively on Saturday, were three points behind PSG after
10 games.
Champions Lille were fourth, a further point behind,
following a 3-1 comeback win at AJ Auxerre.
Olympique Marseille, champions in 2010, were left waiting
for their second win of the season as they drew 0-0 at Toulouse,
leaving them a mediocre 15th in the table.
NETHERLANDS
AZ Alkmaar stayed top despite losing a two-goal lead in a
2-2 draw against 10-man Ajax Amsterdam.
Brett Holman and Roy Beerens scored in the first half for
the visitors but Miralem Sulejmani, from a penalty, and Theo
Janssen replied in the second half for Ajax, despite having
Eyong Enoh sent off with 20 minutes left.
PSV Eindhoven, who beat Utrecht 1-0, and Twente Enschede,
with a 4-0 win at RKC Waalwijk, cut Alkmaar's lead to two points
after nine games of the championship.
