LONDON Dec 4 Juventus and Manchester City maintained their unbeaten league records as they stayed top of Serie A and the English Premiership respectively. Juventus beat Cesena 2-0 and City demolished Norwich City 5-1.

Bayern Munich went back to the top of the Bundesliga and Real Madrid and Barcelona won their final league matches before next week's Clasico in Spain.

ITALY

Juventus, still unbeaten after 13 games, stayed top of Serie A with a 2-0 win over Cesena thanks to goals from Claudio Marchisio and Arturo Vidal in the last 20 minutes, the latter a controversial penalty. Juve have 29 points, two ahead of AC Milan and Udinese.

Defending champions AC Milan beat Genoa 2-0 away with a Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty and Antonio Nocerino goal. The game was interrupted for nine minutes in the first half when teargas, fired by police to quell fans outside the ground, floated across the pitch.

Udinese won 1-0 at struggling Inter Milan.

AS Roma had three players sent off as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Fiorentina and Colombian Victor Ibarbo scored a stunning individual goal to give Cagliari a 1-0 win at Catania.

ENGLAND

Manchester City maintained their five-point lead over champions Manchester United with a 5-1 hammering of promoted Norwich City, the goals coming from Sergio Aguero, Samir Nasri, Yaya Toure, Mario Balotelli and Adam Johnson.

United made sure not to lose ground after squeezing out a 1-0 win at Aston Villa thanks to defender Phil Jones' first goal for the club.

Tottenham Hotspur stayed two points behind United in third after a 3-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers, who had defender Gary Cahill sent off in the 18th minute with a red card that even Spurs boss Harry Redknapp was surprised at.

Fourth-placed Chelsea recovered from a bad run at home to win 3-0 at Newcastle United, while fifth-placed Arsenal thumped relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic 4-0 with Robin van Persie getting the final one for his 14th league goal of the season.

GERMANY

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery scored twice each to give Bayern Munich a 4-1 win over Werder Bremen which took the Bavarians back to the top of the Bundesliga with 31 points from 15 games.

Bayern are one point clear of Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund who began the weekend level at the top and met in a match which ended 1-1.

Roberto Lewandowski gave Dortmund a first-half lead and Mike Hanke equalised in the 72nd minute.

Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's 13th Bundesliga goal of the season helped Schalke 04 go fourth with a 3-1 win over bottom club Augsburg.

SPAIN

Leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona, who meet at the Bernabeu next weekend, enjoyed convincing victories over Sporting Gijon and Levante respectively, while third-placed Valencia scraped a win at home to Espanyol.

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria scored one and created another for Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Real's 3-0 win in Gijon and Spain playmaker Cesc Fabregas struck twice in Barca's 5-0 demolition of fourth-placed Levante at the Nou Camp.

Real have 37 points from 14 matches, three ahead of Barca, who have played one game more than their arch rivals.

Valencia are four points behind the champions in third, four ahead of neighbours Levante, this season's surprise package, who briefly topped the standings in October but have lost four of their last five matches.

FRANCE

Montpellier stayed top with a 4-0 demolition of Lorient while Paris St Germain coach Antoine Kombouare kept his job with a 3-2 home win against AJ Auxerre.

France striker Olivier Giroud scored his 12th goal of the season and set up the other three for Montpellier who have 36 points from 16 games.

Nene and Jeremy Menez each scored one and set up another to earn PSG, who trail Montpellier by three points in second place, their first win in over a month and ease the pressure on Kombouare.

Champions Lille stayed third with a 3-2 win at bottom club AC Ajaccio.

NETHERLANDS

Dutch league leaders AZ Alkmaar were crushed 5-1 at Heerenveen but second placed PSV Eindhoven were unable to capitalise after losing 2-0 at Feyenoord.

Ola John and Willem Janssen scored twice for Twente Enschede in a 6-2 romp at Utrecht, although the match was halted for 15 minutes in the second half after crowd trouble.

(Editing by Brian Homewood; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories