LONDON Dec 11 Barcelona beat Real Madrid
3-1 to end their arch-rivals' 15-match winning streak in all
competitions and replace them at the top of La Liga on goal
difference.
Modest Udinese moved to the summit of Italy's Serie A after
defeating Chievo Verona 2-1 and they are one point clear of
unbeaten Juventus who play AS Roma on Monday.
SPAIN
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scored inside the first minute
against Barcelona, but goals from Alexis Sanchez, Xavi and Cesc
Fabregas continued Pep Guardiola's remarkable record of eight
wins from 12 'Clasicos' since taking the helm at the Nou Camp.
Barca moved level with Real on 37 points but have played a
game more. The champions flew out to Japan after the match to
compete in the Club World Cup.
Valencia, beaten 2-1 at Real Betis, stayed third on 30
points.
ITALY
Antonio Di Natale and Dusan Basta struck in the last quarter
of the match to give Udinese a 2-1 win over Chievo.
Udinese have 30 points from 14 games, one more than Juventus
and two ahead of AC Milan and Lazio.
Milan were held 2-2 in a lively game at Bologna in which
Marco Di Vaio gave the hosts an early lead, the champions
replied through Clarence Seedorf and a Zlatan Ibrahimovic
penalty and Alessandro Diamanti made it 2-2.
Miroslav Klose scored twice, including an 87th-minute
winner, in Lazio's 3-2 win at bottom club Lecce, handing Serse
Cosmi an unhappy debut as coach of the hosts.
ENGLAND
Champions Manchester United closed the gap on leaders
Manchester City to two points with a 4-1 home victory over
Wolverhampton Wanderers before their neighbours travel to
Chelsea on Monday.
Striker Wayne Rooney scored twice, finding the net for the
first time in nine league games, and Nani grabbed the other two
for United who were seeking to ease the pain of their midweek
Champions League exit.
Arsenal's red-hot striker Robin van Persie struck the winner
in a 1-0 home victory over Everton as they moved above fellow
Londoners Chelsea into fourth place. Third-placed Tottenham
Hotspur's long unbeaten run ended with a 2-1 defeat at Stoke
City.
GERMANY
Mario Gomez scored twice, taking his league tally this
season to 15 goals, to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win at VfB
Stuttgart who had Cristian Molinaro sent off.
Christian Gentner gave Stuttgart a sixth-minute lead but
Gomez levelled seven minutes later and grabbed the winner on the
hour.
The Bavarians lead with 34 points from 16 games, three ahead
of Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04.
Dortmund let slip a halftime lead in a 1-1 draw at home to
lowly Kaiserslautern and their bitter rivals Schalke won 2-1 at
Hertha Berlin.
FRANCE
Leaders Montpellier slipped up with a 1-0 loss at
Valenciennes, allowing Paris St Germain to go level on points
with a 1-0 win at Sochaux.
Third-placed Lille bounced back from Champions League
disappointment with a 2-0 victory over Dijon thanks to goals
either side of the break from duo Moussa Sow and Eden Hazard.
Olympique Lyon, who battered Dinamo Zagreb 7-1 in midweek to
make the Champions League last 16, could only manage a 1-0 win
at Lorient while Olympique Marseille were held 0-0 by Girondins
Bordeaux as their European comeback against Borussia Dortmund
was quickly forgotten.
PORTUGAL
Champions Porto and fierce rivals Benfica both won to remain
joint leaders of the Portuguese Premier League on 30 points
after 12 matches, with Porto ahead on goal difference.
Porto came back from behind to edge past Beira Mar 2-1
thanks to Brazil forward Hulk who set up James Rodriguez's
equaliser in the first half and notched the winner himself.
Oscar Cardozo, Benfica's top scorer, grabbed a tap-in in the
85th minute to earn a tricky 1-0 victory over 10-man Maritimo in
Madeira.
American international Oguchi Onyewu nodded the winner in
Sporting's hard-fought 1-0 win over Nacional at home in Lisbon.
Sporting are third on 26 points.
NETHERLANDS
AZ Alkmaar cruised to a 4-0 home win over Graafschap
Doetinchem to clinch the "winter" title with 38 points, four
clear of PSV Eindhoven.
PSV and Twente Enschede registered home wins over NAC Breda
and NEC Nijmegen to remain second and third in the standings.
Heerenveen striker Bas Dost scored five goals as his side
thrashed lowly Excelsior Rotterdam 5-0.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)