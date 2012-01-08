LONDON Jan 8 Fourth tier Swindon Town
knocked Premier League Wigan Athletic out of the English FA Cup
at the weekend while holders Manchester City were eliminated at
the first hurdle by bitter rivals Manchester United.
There were plenty of Cup shocks in France where Paris St
Germain just avoiding the casualty list by beating fifth tier
opponents in stoppage time.
ENGLAND
Wayne Rooney scored twice as Manchester United beat FA Cup
holders Manchester City 3-2 in a dramatic third round tie in
which City played most of the match with 10 men after Vincent
Kompany's early dismissal.
Chelsea, who won the cup three times in the four seasons
before City's triumph last May, beat Portsmouth 4-0 in a replay
of the 2010 final, which they won 1-0.
Fourth tier Swindon town, managed by Italian Paolo Di Canio,
produced the major upset with a 2-1 win over top-flight Wigan
Athletic.
Premier League Bolton Wanderers (2-2) and Queens Park
Rangers (1-1) were held to draws at fourth tier Macclesfield
Town and third tier Milton Keynes Dons respectively.
FRANCE
Diego Lugano saved Carlo Ancelotti's blushes on his official
debut as Paris St Germain coach with a stoppage time goal to
secure a 2-1 French Cup win at fifth division Locmine on Sunday.
Ligue 1 Toulouse were less fortunate as they were knocked
out 1-0 by third division team GFCO Ajaccio in one of several
upsets.
Mickael Colloredo struck two minutes into the second half
for the home side as Toulouse joined Caen, Sochaux, Lorient and
Stade Brest on the list of top flight teams eliminated by lower
league opposition.
ITALY
AC Milan and Juventus stayed level at the top of Serie A
after both winning away with surprise package Udinese two points
behind.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a first-half penalty and set up
the second goal for Kevin-Prince Boateng as defending champions
Milan won 2-0 at Atalanta.
A first-half Alessandro Matri goal gave Juventus, still
unbeaten after 17 games, a 1-0 win at bottom club Lecce.
Antonio Di Natale, 34, scored twice in Udinese's 4-1 win
over Cesena and AS Roma stalwart Francesco Totti scored his
first two goals of the season, both penalties, in a 2-0 win over
Chievo.
SPAIN
Real Madrid went five points clear of the top of La Liga as
they beat Granada 5-1 and second-placed Barcelona were held 1-1
by neighbours Espanyol.
Karim Benzema scored twice while Sergio Ramos,
Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo, with his 21st of the
season, shared the other goals for Real who have 43 points from
17 games.
Cesc Fabregas gave Barcelona a 16th minute lead but Pep
Guardiola's side were pegged back by Alvaro Vazquez's equaliser
four minutes from time.
PORTUGAL
Benfica went two points clear at the top of the Portuguese
Premier League after they breezed past Uniao de Leiria 4-0.
Spanish striker Rodrigo stood out for Benfica, grabbing a
brace after fellow forwards Bruno Cesar and Oscar Cardozo had
already got on the scoresheet.
Reigning champions Porto were held to a 0-0 draw at Sporting
in a lively Portuguese 'classico' in which both teams wasted
several clear-cut chances.
Benfica are now on 36 points after 14 matches, Porto have 34
and Sporting are third on 28.
