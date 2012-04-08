LONDON, April 8 Manchester United look all set
to win the championship in England for a 20th time after a 2-0
victory over Queens Park Rangers left them eight points clear of
nearest rivals Manchester City who lost 1-0 at Arsenal.
In Spain, Real Madrid were held 0-0 at home to third-placed
Valencia and now lead by only four points from Barcelona, 4-1
winners at Real Zaragoza.
ENGLAND
Manchester City's title ambitions seem to be in ruins after
a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal left them eight points behind Manchester
United, 2-0 winners over 10-man Queens Park Rangers.
City fell to a late strike by Mikel Arteta and then had
Mario Balotelli sent off yet again. Manager Roberto Mancini said
his fellow Italian now faced a lengthy ban and in any case he
would not pick him again this season.
Arsenal moved into third, 10 points behind City, but two
ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, held 0-0 at Sunderland.
SPAIN
Leaders Real Madrid were held 0-0 at home to third-placed
Valencia and saw their lead over Barcelona cut to four points
after Barca won 4-1 at Real Zaragoza on Saturday.
Valencia's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita excelled at the
Bernabeu, pulling off fine saves to deny Cristiano Ronaldo,
Angel Di Maria and Karim Benzema.
With seven matches left Real have 79 points. Barca, who host
their arch rivals at the Nou Camp later this month, are on 75.
ITALY
Juventus bounded to the top of Serie A by securing a
battling 2-0 victory at Palermo after Amauri condemned AC Milan
to a 2-1 defeat at home to Fiorentina.
Lazio consolidated third after Stefano Mauri's stupendous
strike helped seal a 3-1 home win over Napoli as the hosts
mourned the recent passing of former striker Giorgio Chinaglia
Udinese are three points behind in fourth after a 3-1 win
over Parma while Napoli, in fifth, lie six adrift of Lazio.
FRANCE
Montpellier stayed top of Ligue 1 with a 2-1 home win
against Sochaux on Saturday with Paris St Germain still on their
heels after they beat arch-rivals Olympique Marseille with the
same scoreline on Sunday.
Montpellier have 63 points and a game in hand which they
will play at Marseille on Wednesday. They lead PSG on goal
difference.
Champions Lille, who have 56 points, dropped away when they
lost 3-1 at Stade Brest.
Third-placed Lille occupy the Champions League playoff spot
but Lyon, in fourth place, narrowed the gap to three points
after a couple of Lisandor Lopez penalties earned them a 2-1
home win against AJ Auxerre.
GERMANY
Two goals from Robert Lewandowski helped Borussia Dortmund
to a 3-1 win at VfL Wolfsburg and to stay top of the Bundesliga.
But Bayern Munich remain just three points behind following
a 2-1 win against Augsburg.
Lewandowski tapped in a fine Ivan Perisic cutback in the
22nd minute and Ilkay Gundogan doubled their lead with a curled
shot from the edge of the box as the champions extended their
unbeaten streak to 23 games with five left to play.
GREECE
Panathinaikos defeated Panionios 3-0 to clinch second place
in the Super League behind champions Olympiakos Pireaus with two
matches to spare and are set to gain a crucial points advantage
for the end-of-season playoffs.
The Olympiakos title celebrations fell flat after they
suffered a rare 1-0 home defeat by Kerkyra.
Ilias Ioannou rifled home a stunning strike with 10 minutes
left to inflict the hosts' first home defeat of the season.
NETHERLANDS
Former Dutch international Phillip Cocu clinched his first
trophy just 28 days after he accepted the job as PSV Eindhoven
head coach when his team beat Heracles Almelo 3-0 in the Dutch
Cup final.
It was a ninth success in the tournament for PSV who now
focus attention on the league where they lie fourth, trailing
leaders Ajax Amsterdam by four points with six matches left.
SCOTLAND
Celtic hammered Kilmarnock 6-0 away to clinch the Scottish
league title and end the three-year reign of Glasgow rivals
Rangers, who were deducted 10 points in February for entering
financial administration.
Celtic, also in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup against
Hearts next weekend, lead bitter foes Rangers by an unassailable
18 points with five games left. Rangers beat St Mirren 3-1.
PORTUGAL
A second-half goal by winger Hulk gave Porto a 1-0 win at
third-placed Braga to keep them top of the Portuguese Premier
League with only four matches to go.
Colombian James Rodriguez set up the burly Brazilian who
pounced on the ball down the right in the 55th minute, outpaced
a defender and slotted home a diagonal shot.
The win puts pressure on second-placed Benfica who face a
tough trip to Lisbon neighbours Sporting on Monday. The Eagles
have 59 points, four behind Porto on 63 with Braga now five
points off the pace.
(Compiled by Dave Thompson; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more soccer)